Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Director John K. A. Prendergast Sells 35,000 Shares

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Director John K. A. Prendergast sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $205,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,206.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:HTBX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 254,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,678. Heat Biologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94.
Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 527.90% and a negative return on equity of 44.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Heat Biologics, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Heat Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
Heat Biologics Company Profile
Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.
