Head to Head Contrast: Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) versus First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Wells Fargo & Company and First Financial Bancorp., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo & Company 0 9 14 0 2.61 First Financial Bancorp. 0 1 0 0 2.00

Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus target price of $40.45, indicating a potential downside of 15.54%. First Financial Bancorp. has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.75%. Given First Financial Bancorp.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Financial Bancorp. is more favorable than Wells Fargo & Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.3% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bancorp. has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and First Financial Bancorp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo & Company 3.72% 3.18% 0.26% First Financial Bancorp. 22.09% 7.42% 1.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and First Financial Bancorp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo & Company $103.92 billion 1.91 $19.55 billion $4.38 10.94 First Financial Bancorp. $738.95 million 3.39 $198.07 million $2.14 12.04

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Bancorp.. Wells Fargo & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bancorp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Wells Fargo & Company pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. First Financial Bancorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Wells Fargo & Company pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bancorp. pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wells Fargo & Company has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Financial Bancorp. has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

First Financial Bancorp. beats Wells Fargo & Company on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 30 on Fortune's 2020 rankings of America's largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health and a low-carbon economy.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property, such as one to four family residential housing units or commercial property comprising owner-occupied and/or investor income producing real estate consisting of apartments, shopping centers, or office buildings; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers commercial financing to the insurance industry, registered investment advisors, certified public accountants, indirect auto finance companies, and restaurant franchisees. Further, it provides a range of trust and wealth management services; and lease and equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 143 full service banking centers, 32 of which are leased facilities. It operates 63 banking centers in Ohio, three banking centers in Illinois, 63 banking centers in Indiana, and 14 banking centers in Kentucky. First Financial Bancorp. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

