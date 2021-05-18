Head to Head Analysis: American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) vs. Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and Canoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Axle & Manufacturing -22.36% -6.21% -0.48% Canoo N/A -29.50% -0.48%

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and Canoo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Axle & Manufacturing $6.53 billion 0.19 -$484.50 million $1.62 6.67 Canoo N/A N/A $1.16 million N/A N/A

Canoo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Axle & Manufacturing.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Canoo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

American Axle & Manufacturing has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canoo has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for American Axle & Manufacturing and Canoo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Axle & Manufacturing 2 5 2 0 2.00 Canoo 1 1 1 0 2.00

American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus price target of $10.38, indicating a potential downside of 4.02%. Canoo has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.94%. Given Canoo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canoo is more favorable than American Axle & Manufacturing.

Summary

American Axle & Manufacturing beats Canoo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. Its Metal Forming segment provides axle and transmission shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears and assemblies, and connecting rods and variable valve timing products for original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 automotive suppliers. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has technology development agreement with Suzhou Inovance Automotive Ltd. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.