HC Wainwright Lowers Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Price Target to $17.00

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CYAD. Jonestrading reissued a hold rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celyad Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Celyad Oncology alerts:

Shares of CYAD stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. Celyad Oncology has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $13.01.

Celyad Oncology SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor-T (CAR-T) cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates includes CYAD-101, an allogeneic CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; CYAD-211, a short hairpin RNA (shRNA)-based allogeneic CAR-T candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma; and CYAD-02, an autologous CAR-T therapy that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Celyad Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celyad Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.