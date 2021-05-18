Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.900-2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

HE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.20.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

