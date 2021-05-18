Harmony Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Harmony has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and approximately $382.74 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00087767 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00107441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00022669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $619.28 or 0.01373816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00063944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Harmony Profile

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,016,029,552 coins and its circulating supply is 9,507,132,552 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars.

