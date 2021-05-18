GSB Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 837.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,927 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,103,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,447,000 after acquiring an additional 505,260 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 26,082.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,949,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,782 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,709,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,213,000 after acquiring an additional 310,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,996,000 after acquiring an additional 266,295 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,647,000 after acquiring an additional 219,953 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $67.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $45.67 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

