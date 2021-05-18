GSB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $5.53 Million Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OHI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4,508.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,080,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $83,272,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,349,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,022,000 after purchasing an additional 521,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,766,000 after purchasing an additional 407,234 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.43.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average of $36.46. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.39 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

