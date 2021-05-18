GSB Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.31 Million in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,473,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 973.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7,988.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH stock opened at $118.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.78. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total transaction of $284,324.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,577,968.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,333 shares of company stock valued at $37,310,704. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.52.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.