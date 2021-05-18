GSB Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,610 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,900 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,487,361,000 after purchasing an additional 226,607 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,977,000 after purchasing an additional 519,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $878,514,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CAT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.35.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $244.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.47 and a twelve month high of $245.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.22 and its 200-day moving average is $202.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

