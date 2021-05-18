GSB Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 320,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,485,000 after acquiring an additional 99,220 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

NYSE:MDT opened at $125.53 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $132.30. The company has a market cap of $169.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

