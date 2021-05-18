Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $5.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.06 and the highest is $5.94. Group 1 Automotive reported earnings per share of $3.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year earnings of $19.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.43 to $22.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $19.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.10 to $22.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.83.

In other news, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,472,500.00. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $3,386,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,175,055.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,455 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,029,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,466,000 after acquiring an additional 230,535 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,361,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,432,000 after acquiring an additional 201,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 450,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after acquiring an additional 184,925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GPI traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.67. 3,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,242. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $175.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.34%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

