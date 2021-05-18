Gresham House (LON:GHE) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Gresham House (LON:GHE) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 959 ($12.53) target price on shares of Gresham House in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of GHE stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 879 ($11.48). 13,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,579. The stock has a market capitalization of £288.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 823.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 799.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.29. Gresham House has a one year low of GBX 580 ($7.58) and a one year high of GBX 885 ($11.56).

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

