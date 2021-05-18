Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Insulet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.93.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $228.43 on Tuesday. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $164.40 and a one year high of $306.46. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 519.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.80.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.