Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,006,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,372,000 after purchasing an additional 699,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,330,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,538,000 after purchasing an additional 919,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,116,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,164,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 92,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 890,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 46,598 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

CWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

NYSE CWK opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.