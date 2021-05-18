Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 13.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $247,302,000. FMR LLC grew its position in The Southern by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Southern by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,393,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Southern by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,647 shares during the period. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd grew its position in The Southern by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,755,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,845,000 after purchasing an additional 856,281 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $64.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

