Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,828 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

NYSE ORA opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.02. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

