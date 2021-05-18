Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $242,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,286,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $288,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,897 shares of company stock worth $38,077,471. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG opened at $817.01 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $529.43 and a 12-month high of $893.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $815.14 and its 200 day moving average is $771.40. The stock has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

