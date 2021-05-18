Graybug Vision, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Graybug Vision in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.49). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Graybug Vision’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Graybug Vision from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Graybug Vision from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Graybug Vision stock opened at $3.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.68. Graybug Vision has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $37.88.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRAY. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,146,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Graybug Vision by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 204,845 shares during the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Graybug Vision by 587.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 107,854 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.