Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.10.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $13.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $758.84 million, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.49. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 148,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 51,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.