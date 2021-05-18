Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

GPMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of GPMT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 16,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,371. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71. The company has a market cap of $762.69 million, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

