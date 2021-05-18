Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €25.80 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been assigned a €25.80 ($30.35) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.43 ($28.74).

Shares of FRA:GYC opened at €21.96 ($25.84) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is €20.95. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 52 week high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

