Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Posts Earnings Results

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ GRCL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 473 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,044. Gracell Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.76.

GRCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gracell Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

