Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 20,000 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $508,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp acquired 16,800 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $441,840.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 128,805 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $3,341,201.70.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $977,000. CarVal Investors LP bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,934,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,532,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,149,000.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

