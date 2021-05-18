Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair raised Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOGO traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $12.18. 1,363,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.48. Gogo has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gogo will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

