Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,107 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.64. 185,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,341,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.26. The company has a market capitalization of $86.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.02, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.21.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

