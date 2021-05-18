Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $9.92 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,060 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Target makes up 0.9% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $9,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. First United Bank Trust bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Target by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,909 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Target from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.21. 90,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,587,358. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $114.23 and a twelve month high of $217.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.