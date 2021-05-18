Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $10.91 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,962 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,728 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 1.0% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,172,000 after buying an additional 15,828 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in CVS Health by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 75,581 shares during the period. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

CVS traded up $3.40 on Tuesday, reaching $87.96. The company had a trading volume of 526,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,930,736. The stock has a market cap of $115.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $87.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.68 and its 200 day moving average is $72.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,414,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

