Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TROW. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.36.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,546. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.24. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.38 and a 1-year high of $192.12.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

