Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,689 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.19% of Globus Medical worth $11,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Globus Medical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,739 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.7% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $71.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.66. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $73.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.96, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $376,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,543 shares of company stock worth $21,171,311 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.