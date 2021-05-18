Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Glencore from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Glencore from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $9.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Glencore has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.49%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

