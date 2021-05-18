Glassman Wealth Services Takes Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, SP Asset Management grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $127.31 on Tuesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $70.45 and a one year high of $191.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.92.

