Glassman Wealth Services Sells 870 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 720.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,939 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.48, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

