Glassman Wealth Services Sells 244 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Unilever were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 13,019.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629,110 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $673,353,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $364,824,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Unilever by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Unilever by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,678 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UL. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

NYSE:UL opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.88. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $160.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.33%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

