Glassman Wealth Services Lowers Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Glassman Wealth Services cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Prologis were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $114.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.75.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.13%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

