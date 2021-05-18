Glassman Wealth Services Grows Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $164.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.98 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWKS. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

