Glassman Wealth Services Grows Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.14.

Shares of PH stock opened at $316.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.34. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.96 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $4,307,918.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,273,540.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,736 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

