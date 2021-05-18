Glassman Wealth Services Acquires New Stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Amyris by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 35,749 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 107,785 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 621.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88. Amyris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

