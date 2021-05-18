Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

GOOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Aegis started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.80.

GOOD opened at $21.09 on Monday. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.11 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $34.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. Equities analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 289,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 11,048 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

