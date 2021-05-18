GFS Advisors LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GFS Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,417 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 971 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,870 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 181,921 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $562,878,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,476 shares of company stock worth $437,631,187 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,161.32.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,270.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,297.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,203.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,330.00 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.