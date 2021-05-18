Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Price Target Raised to C$3.00

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) had its price objective upped by Cormark from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities reaffirmed a na rating and set a C$3.00 price objective (up previously from C$2.75) on shares of Geodrill in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Geodrill stock opened at C$2.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.77. Geodrill has a 1-year low of C$1.08 and a 1-year high of C$2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of C$117.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$32.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.88 million. Equities analysts expect that Geodrill will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Geodrill’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

In related news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 98,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$192,329.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,428,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,490,474.89. Insiders have sold a total of 112,600 shares of company stock valued at $219,361 in the last ninety days.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, diamond core, deep directional drilling, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water borehole drilling services.

