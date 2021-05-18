Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:GNPX opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25. Genprex has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of -0.57.

Separately, National Securities began coverage on shares of Genprex in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops treatments for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new treatment options for patient populations with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001), which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

