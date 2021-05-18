Genpact (NYSE:G) PT Raised to $54.00

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on G. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genpact from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genpact has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Get Genpact alerts:

NYSE G opened at $44.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Genpact has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average of $42.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 27.56%.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $3,150,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,362.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,147 shares of company stock worth $3,284,447 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of G. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 37.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,182 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 12.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,917,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,190,000 after acquiring an additional 753,848 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Genpact by 17.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,669,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,569,000 after acquiring an additional 989,107 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Genpact by 3.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,729,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,679,000 after acquiring an additional 140,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 8.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,622,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 210,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.