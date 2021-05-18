Genaro Network Market Cap Hits $10.26 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 18% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Genaro Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0375 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $10.26 million and $9.45 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Genaro Network has traded down 30.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00094612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00022474 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $658.77 or 0.01512732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00119056 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00063969 BTC.

Genaro Network (GNX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,271,061 coins. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

