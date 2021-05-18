Geeq (GEEQ) Market Capitalization Tops $6.86 Million

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 18th. One Geeq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Geeq has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Geeq has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and $205,411.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00090523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00022291 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $615.55 or 0.01417292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00117812 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,842.81 or 0.11150431 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

