GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up to $76.20

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.20, but opened at $79.00. GDS shares last traded at $78.30, with a volume of 14,343 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of -146.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.40.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GDS by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 538,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,410,000 after buying an additional 38,099 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in GDS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in GDS by 20.5% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,958,000 after buying an additional 327,878 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

