GCN Coin Achieves Market Cap of $179,075.52 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. GCN Coin has a market cap of $179,075.52 and approximately $84.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.64 or 0.00681093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00009973 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000165 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002542 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.