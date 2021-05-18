Gartner (NYSE:IT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.250- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.51 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.40 billion.

IT traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,321. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner has a 1-year low of $114.36 and a 1-year high of $239.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.00.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,654 shares of company stock valued at $22,111,550. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

