GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GAN had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 263.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:GAN traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, reaching $14.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,709. GAN has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $31.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.11.

Get GAN alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. GAN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.