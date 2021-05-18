Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.58%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

